CUET 2022

CUET 2022 application correction window now open, check how to make changes here

Candidates who have successfully registered themselves for CUET 2022 can make changes to the application form on the CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Credits: ANI

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the correction window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 on Wednesday (May 25, 2022). Candidate who have registered for the CUET UG 2022 examination need to note that the  application correction window will remain open till May 31, 2022. Candidates who have successfully registered themselves for CUET 2022 can make changes to the application form on the CUET official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

Candidates need to note that CUET UG application correction process will not require any additional fee or amount. 

“Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2022) will be conducted in 13 mediums across India for admission into the undergraduate programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) in India for the academic year 2022-23,” NTA on the CUET information bulletin said.

CUET UG 2022: How to make changes 

Step 1. Visit the official site of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on CUET UG 2022 link

Step 3. Fill in the login credentials

Step 4. Click on submit and your application form will open

Step 5. Make changes in the form and click on submit

Step 6. Download the confirmation page for further need

The students must know that there will be a few sections which can not be changed and will remain intact while the application will be re-submitted. These are: 

  • First and last name
  • Mobile number
  • Parents’ name
  • Nationality
  • Aadhar card number
  • Email address
  • Date of birth
  • Address

NTA will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 in July 2022 in the computer based mode for admission to the Undergraduate courses in Central Universities and other Participating Institutions (PI), for the Academic Year 2022-23. Candidates are advised to check the official site of CUET for more related and latest details. 

