CUET 2022: Application process to now begin on April 6, check details here

New Delhi: The registration process for the CUET (UG) 2022 will begin on April 6 which was earlier scheduled for April 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start accepting applications for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on April 6 and candidates can apply till May 6, 2022.

Students will be able to apply through the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in once the registration link is live on the official website.

CUET (UG) 2022: Important dates:

Starting date of online application- April 6, 2022

Last date to apply- May 6, 2022

Date of examination- First and second week of July, 2022.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam details

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu, stated NTA in the official notification.

"All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022," said NTA in a statement.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam pattern

The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 3 sections of which section I is divided into two parts viz IA and IB. All three sections will have Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Section I – Languages (A and B)

Section II – Domain Specific Questions

Section III – General Test

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam duration

Candidates appearing for CUET UG 2022 will be given 150 minutes of which 45 minutes will be for section I, 45 minutes for section II, and 60 minutes for section III.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in) for the latest updates.

