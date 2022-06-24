NewsIndia
CUET 2022

CUET 2022: Hurry Up! Registration, correction window for UG programmes at cuet.samarth.ac.in closes today - check details here

CUET 2022: UG entrance test 2022 will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside-India.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:58 PM IST
  • Registrations will close today, June 24, 2022
  • NTA will close the CUET UG application form correction window by 11.50 pm
  • The CUET exam will be computer-based only

CUET 2022: Common University Entrance Test Registration for the CUET UG exam closes today. After receiving a large number of applications from students, the NTA and University Grants Commission reopened the CUET UG registrations as a one-time waiver. According to the National Testing Agency's official notice, CUET 2022 registrations will close today, June 24, 2022. On June 23, the CUET UG 2022 application window was reopened. On June 24, the NTA will also close the CUET UG application form correction window for registered candidates (11:50 pm).

To apply for the CUET UG exam 2022, applicants must have completed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board. The CUET exam will be computer-based on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. "Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums available, selecting any combination of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects," according to the official notification on the NTA website.

  • Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the “Registration” tab.
  • Fill up the academic and personal details in the application form.
  • Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
  • Submit your application and pay the registration fee.
  • Take out a few printouts of the duly filled application form.

The NTA CUET will be held in order to gain admission to 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The CUET admit card 2022 release date has not been announced yet by NTA. On July 4, the CUET PG application window will close. The CUET exam date 2022 for postgraduate courses will be announced soon. 

