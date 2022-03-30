CUET 2022: NTA likely to hold Common University Entrance Test twice a year from next session

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the Common University Entrance Test, is likely to hold the CUET twice a year from the next session.

"To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from next session," University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told the PTI news agency.

Kumar also said that CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

He also asserted that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.

Asked whether the exam will lead to a 'coaching culture' for undergraduate admissions, Kumar said, "The exam will simply not require any coaching so there is no question of it giving a push to a coaching culture. The exam will be completely based on the class 12 syllabus. A lot of students are getting concerned about whether the exam will also have questions from the class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no."

Kumar had last week announced that the Common University Entrance Test for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in July. He had also informed that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Meanwhile, the online application forms for CUET (UG) 2022 will open on April 2 and will be available till April 30. Once the application forms are out, candidates can register for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

