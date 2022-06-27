The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Mock Practice Questions for Common University Entrance Test (UG) to familiarize the students with the CBT mode of examination. Mock test papers for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduates in 2022 are available on the NTA's official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from July 15, 2022 to August 10, 2022 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG 2022: NTA's mock test to prepare for exams

Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display of Mock Practice Questions for Common University Entrance Test (UG) -2022, a new PDF will open

Click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test link given in the official notice

A new webpage will open on the screen

Enter the asked details including exam name, yeat, subject, and others, and begin the mock test

Mock test paper will appear on the screen, practice now

NTA informed that some questions in practice papers are likely to be out of syllabus. The practice papers "do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam. It is quite likely that the Practice Questions may include questions on," NTA statement mentioned.

