CUET 2022 registration begins on cuet.samarth.ac.in - Direct link to apply, other details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) commenced the application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA started the process of CUET 2022 registration in the late hours of Wednesday. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination must note that the last date to register for CUET 2022 is May 6, 2022.

“In pursuance of the UGC Notification No. 2-1712022 (CPP-ID), dated: 27 March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities, for the academic year 2022-23,” the official NTA notice read.

The students can apply for CUET 2022 by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Registrations: Official notification

CUET 2022 Registrations: Direct link to apply here

CUET 2022: How to apply

Candidates need to note that they can submit their applications only once. Additionally, they can only apply for CUET (UG) 2022 in the online mode only through the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

NTA is expected to conduct CUET 2022 exam in first or second week of July, 2022. However, the students must note that the exact exam date for the examination will be announced later by NTA. Till then, students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest information on CUET UG admissions.

CUET 2022: Other details

It may be noted that the entrance exam will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India — Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore.

CUET 2022: Application fees

Students belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 650 each for the morning and evening slots.

The General-EWS/OBCNCL category students will Rs 600 for each slot in Indian centres.

Candidates of the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender categories will have to pay Rs 550 for the slots.

The application fees for students in centres outside India will remain Rs 3000 for all, for each slot.

Live TV