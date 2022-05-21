CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the application window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Sunday (May 22, 2022). Candidates who wish to apply for CUET 2022 should register at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 5:00 PM tomorrow. The candidates must note that they will have to pay the application fee by 11.50 PM tomorrow.

Additionally, the facility to correct the online application form will commence from May 25, 2022 and the registered candidates will be allowed to edit/make changes in their CUET Application form 2022 till May 31, 2022.

CUET 2022 Registration: Step to fill the application form

Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Register’ option on the homepage

Enter the required credentials

No log in again in the refreshed page to fill the application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload the documents if necessary.

Submit the CUET application form and pay the registration fee

Download and take a printout of the CUET Application Form for future reference.

CUET 2022 Registration: List of required documents