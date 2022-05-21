हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CUET 2022

CUET 2022 registration ends tomorrow - Check how to apply, documents required here

The candidates must note that they will have to pay the application fee by 11.50 PM tomorrow.

CUET 2022 registration ends tomorrow - Check how to apply, documents required here
Representational image

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to close the application window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Sunday (May 22, 2022). Candidates who wish to apply for CUET 2022 should register at cuet.samarth.ac.in by 5:00 PM tomorrow. The candidates must note that they will have to pay the application fee by 11.50 PM tomorrow.

Additionally, the facility to correct the online application form will commence from May 25, 2022 and the registered candidates will be allowed to edit/make changes in their CUET Application form 2022 till May 31, 2022.

CUET 2022 Registration: Step to fill the application form

  • Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Register’ option on the homepage
  • Enter the required credentials
  • No log in again in the refreshed page to fill the application form.
  • Fill the application form.
  • Upload the documents if necessary.
  • Submit the CUET application form and pay the registration fee
  • Download and take a printout of the CUET Application Form for future reference.

CUET 2022 Registration: Apply Online

CUET 2022 Registration: List of required documents 

  • Scanned Class 10th Marksheet
  • Scanned Class 12th Marksheet
  • Scanned Candidate’s Photo
  • Scanned Candidate’s Signature
  • Scanned Identity Proof (Aadhar, Pan Card, passport, Driving Licence)
  • Caste Certificate(if applicable)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CUET 2022Common University Entrance TestNTACUET UG 2022Delhi universityJNUDU
Next
Story

Jawan Honey-trapped in Rajasthan! Leaks info to ISI agent woman, arrested

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Hindu party Sohanlal Arya agreed with the Supreme Court's guidelines