CUET 2022

CUET 2022: Registration for Common University Entrance Test for UGC-funded Central Universities to begin in April

The CUET UG will be conducted in 13 languages.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted in July.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Monday (March 21, 2022) announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in Undergraduate programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in July. 

The UGC also stated that the application for CUET UG will be available in the 1st week of April. It added that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET UG in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi and Odia.

The detailed structure of CUET UG will available on the NTA website at https://nta.ac.in soon.

CUET UG 2022

There are currently as many as 45 central universities funded by the UGC. 

Apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said at a press briefing on Monday.

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects.

Talking about the benefits of CUET, Kumar said it will provide equal opportunities to students from across boards, especially to those from the northeast and rural areas.

The CUET is also expected to reduce the financial burden on parents and students, as candidates will only have to write one exam.

The state universities, private universities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions if they want, Kumar said.

Delhi University and some other universities have already announced that they will only admit students to undergraduate courses on the basis of CUET.

CUET 2022Common University Entrance TestCUETUGCUniversity Grants Commissioncentral universities
