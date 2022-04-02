CUET 2022: Registration to begin today on cuet.samarth.ac.in for UG courses, exam in July

New Delhi: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will commence from today (April 2, 2022).

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), students who are interested in applying to UG courses in central universities like Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and other will have to apply for CUET 2022.

The students need to note that they will be able to register themselves for CUET 2022 on the official website which will be launched today.

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

CUET 2022 Registrations: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official CUET website

Step 2. Click on new user and register yourself on the portal on the homepage

Step 3, Register yourself and fill in the application

Step 4. Upload the documents required

Step 5. Pay the registration fee and click on submit

Step 6. Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

The application process will be on till April 30. The CUET is likely to be held in July.

In a public notice issued last week, the National Testing Agency announced that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the central universities across the country.

The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode, it had said.

The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test).

A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together, according to the guidelines. One of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of the domain specific subjects.

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects, while Section III constitutes the general test.

Section IA, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Section IB is optional, and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

All questions across sections will consider Class XII level as the benchmark, it said.

(With agency inputs)

