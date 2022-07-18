NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for exam at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions, CUET-PG 2022 today, July 18, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till 5:00 pm, today. 

  • The correction window for CUET PG 2022 will open on July 20
  • Last date for fee payment: July 19, 2022
  • The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is Rs 800 for general category candidates

CUET PG 2022: Important dates

Last date to apply for CUET PG 2022- July 18, 2022 till 5 PM
The last date for fee payment: July 19, 2022 till 11:50 pm.
Correction window: from July 20 to 22, 2022 till 11:50 pm.

CUET PG 2022 Application fee

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is Rs 800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, for SC/ ST/ Third Gender the fee is Rs 550, and for PWD is Rs 500.
The examination will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 sessions.

CUET PG 2022: Here's how to apply

  1. Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”
  3. Register, log in with registration number and password 
  4. Proceed with the application form and pay the application fee 
  5. Submit the application form and download

CUET PG 2022 Direct Link to apply

NTA is conducting CUET PG to facilitate admissions in post-graduate courses in various universities and colleges across India. Candidates advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates.

