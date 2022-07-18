CUET PG 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for exam at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions, CUET-PG 2022 today, July 18, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till 5:00 pm, today.
- The correction window for CUET PG 2022 will open on July 20
- Last date for fee payment: July 19, 2022
- The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is Rs 800 for general category candidates
CUET PG 2022: Important dates
Last date to apply for CUET PG 2022- July 18, 2022 till 5 PM
The last date for fee payment: July 19, 2022 till 11:50 pm.
Correction window: from July 20 to 22, 2022 till 11:50 pm.
CUET PG 2022 Application fee
The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) is Rs 800 for general category candidates, Rs. 600 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, for SC/ ST/ Third Gender the fee is Rs 550, and for PWD is Rs 500.
The examination will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 sessions.
CUET PG 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022”
- Register, log in with registration number and password
- Proceed with the application form and pay the application fee
- Submit the application form and download
CUET PG 2022 Direct Link to apply
NTA is conducting CUET PG to facilitate admissions in post-graduate courses in various universities and colleges across India. Candidates advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates.
