CUET PG 2022: Result to be OUT SHORTLY at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check marking scheme and more here

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon. As per the latest reports CUET PG Result will be declared on 25 September. However, official result date and time is yet to be confirmed. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

CUET PG 2022 Result – Marking Scheme explained

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will get four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will carry no or zero marks.

In case more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to those candidates who have selected any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to those candidates who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or in case a question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG result 2022 link on the homepage.

The link will be available in the Candidate activity.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

The CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG scorecard will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 result for further reference.

Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.