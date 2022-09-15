CUET Result 2022 Date & Time: CUET UG Result to be RELEASED TODAY on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here’s how to download

CUET UG Results 2022: However, the UGC Chairman stated that the CUET Undergraduate Results would be made public today, September 15, 2022. Once the result is announced, it will be accessible on ntaresults.nic.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year was the first time that more than 14 lakh students took the NTA's CUET 2022 exam. The CUET exam results would be taken into consideration for admission to more than 46 institutions across the nation, including the Central Universities and many other private and deemed universities. The individual Universities will start the admissions process based on the standards they had established.

However, no time has been set for the announcement of the outcome. The NTA would announce the results today, but no specific time has been provided.

CUET UG Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the link to check scorecards.

Provide the asked details and login.

Check your scorecard and download it.

The final merit list would serve as the foundation for the release of the CUET 2022 Results. For the exam, students could choose from more than 15 subject combinations. The final Merit List for each subject combination would be published after the student scores had been adjusted.