CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the window to raise objections against the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have any objection on the NTA's answer key for CUET can challenge the same through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till 11 pm today.

NTA released the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key on Thursday (September 8) on its official website and candidates who have not downloaded the CUET answer key yet can do so by following the simple steps given below or get the answer key from the direct link provided below

CUET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1- Go to the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill in login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a printout of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

Candidates who have downloaded the CUET UG Answer Key and have any objection can challenge the answer key following the simple steps given below. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 per question

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the sign in tab Login with application number and date of birth Click on view answer key/ challenge option Select the question and raise objections accordingly Upload relevant documents Pay the fee, submit the form and download it

The answer key released by the NTA is provisional and is not your final result. NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Result 2022 by September 15, 2022 along with the CUET UG 2022 Final answer.