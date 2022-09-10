NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the window to raise objections against the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have any objection on the NTA's answer key for CUET can challenge the same through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till 11 pm today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the window to raise objections against the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 today, September 10, 2022. Candidates who have any objection on the NTA's answer key for CUET can challenge the same through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till 11 pm today. 

NTA released the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key on Thursday (September 8) on its official website and candidates who have not downloaded the CUET answer key yet can do so by following the simple steps given below or get the answer key from the direct link provided below

CUET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1- Go to the  official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill in login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a printout of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

Direct link to download Answer Key

Candidates who have downloaded the CUET UG Answer Key and have any objection can challenge the answer key following the simple steps given below. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 per question

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Steps to raise objections

  1. Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the sign in tab 
  3. Login with application number and date of birth
  4. Click on view answer key/ challenge option
  5. Select the question and raise objections accordingly
  6. Upload relevant documents
  7. Pay the fee, submit the form and download it

The answer key released by the NTA is provisional and is not your final result. NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Result 2022  by September 15, 2022 along with the CUET UG 2022 Final answer.

Live Tv

CUET UG 2022CUET Answer Key 2022Common University Entrance Test-UndergraduateCUET 2022 Answer KeyCUET UG Results 2022cuet answer keycuet results 2022cuet exam date 2022CUET Phase 5cuet samarth ac incuet ug 2022 exam dateCUET UG 2022 ResultsCUET UG exam dateCUET-UGNational Testing AgencyNational Testing Agency (NTA)NTA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022