NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022: NTA reopens application correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here's how to edit

The NTA has announced CUET UG result 2022 on September 16 in online mode, National Testing Agency has once again re-opened the CUET UG application correction window 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022: NTA reopens application correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here's how to edit

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency has once again re-opened the CUET UG application correction window 2022 for the registered candidates to edit the CUET application form. Candidates who wish to make the required changes in their CUET application form 2022 can do the same by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA has announced CUET UG result 2022 on September 16 in online mode. Students can download the CUET 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET form 2022 - Details that can be corrected

Any one - candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name.

Date of birth

Gender

Category

PwBD

Choice of universities

CUET 2022 Result: Here’s how to apply 

  • Go to the official website link - cuet.samarth.ac in.
  • Go to the ‘Candidate’s Login’ section.
  • Enter application Id and date of birth.
  • Then, click on the “Login” button.
  • The application form will be opened on your screen.
  • Make corrections in the particular field and click on submit button.
  • Save the changes and take the printout of it.
  • Secure the printout of the modified application form till the exam date

NTA has listed the information that can be modified because not all fields on the CUET UG application form are editable. These could be any of the following: Candidate's Name, Mother's or Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Person with Disabilities, and/or the University of Choice.

 

Live Tv

CUET UG 2022cuet correction window 2022correction window for cuet 2022cuet correction windowcuet answer keycuet reusult date 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case