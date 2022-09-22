CUET UG 2022: NTA reopens application correction window at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here's how to edit

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency has once again re-opened the CUET UG application correction window 2022 for the registered candidates to edit the CUET application form. Candidates who wish to make the required changes in their CUET application form 2022 can do the same by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA has announced CUET UG result 2022 on September 16 in online mode. Students can download the CUET 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET form 2022 - Details that can be corrected

Any one - candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name.

Date of birth

Gender

Category

PwBD

Choice of universities

CUET 2022 Result: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website link - cuet.samarth.ac in.

Go to the ‘Candidate’s Login’ section.

Enter application Id and date of birth.

Then, click on the “Login” button.

The application form will be opened on your screen.

Make corrections in the particular field and click on submit button.

Save the changes and take the printout of it.

Secure the printout of the modified application form till the exam date

