CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from today, August 21. The three-day CUET 2022 phase 5 exam will continue till August 23. As many as 2.01 candidates will appear for CUET 2022 fifth phase exam. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 admit card has been made available for download at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. To access the phase 5 CUET admit card 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card.”

You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference

“Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022,” NTA in an official notification said.

CUET UG 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

As per the Information Bulletin of CUET UG 2022, the aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift, and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card.

The CUET aspirants need to report to the exam centres before the reporting time.

Documents: Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

CUET 2022 UG phase 5 exam-takers will have to take an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

The candidates also need to carry with them required documents such as CUET 2022 admit card, Valid photo ID proof, PwD certificate if applicable.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.