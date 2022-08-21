NewsIndia
CUET PHASE 5

CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 begins TODAY for over 2 Lakh candidates- Check exam guidelines and more here

CUET UG Phase 5 from today, scroll down for the exam guidelines and more here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CUET UG phase 5 exams from today, August 21
  • As many as 2.01 candidates will appear for CUET 2022 fifth phase exam
  • The three-day CUET 2022 phase 5 exam will continue till August 23

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022: Phase 5 begins TODAY for over 2 Lakh candidates- Check exam guidelines and more here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) phase 5 exams from today, August 21. The three-day CUET 2022 phase 5 exam will continue till August 23. As many as 2.01 candidates will appear for CUET 2022 fifth phase exam. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 admit card has been made available for download at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. To access the phase 5 CUET admit card 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

ALSO READ: TS ICET Results tomorrow

CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Admit Card.”

You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference

“Some of the candidates who were originally scheduled to take the Examination in Phase 3 i.e. 07, 08, and 10 August 2022, were informed through their Admit Cards that they will be taking the Examination (in Phase 5) on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022. Their Admit Cards mentioning the centres of examination will be released on 17 August 2022,” NTA in an official notification said.

CUET UG 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

As per the Information Bulletin of CUET UG 2022, the aspirants need to check the reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of centre, shift, and timings of test, venue of test as indicated on the CUET UG admit card.

The CUET aspirants need to report to the exam centres before the reporting time.

Documents: Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

CUET 2022 UG phase 5 exam-takers will have to take an additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form).

The candidates also need to carry with them required documents such as CUET 2022 admit card, Valid photo ID proof, PwD certificate if applicable.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Live Tv

CUET Phase 5Common University Entrance Test-UndergraduateCUET 2022cuet admit cardcuet admit card 2022cuet exam date 2022CUET Phase 5 Admit cardcuet samarth ac incuet ug 2022 exam dateCUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card 2022CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Hall TicketCUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit CardCUET UG admit cardcuet ug admit card 2022CUET UG exam dateCUET-UGNational Testing AgencyNational Testing Agency (NTA)NTA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?