CUET UG 2022 Result to be RELEASED at 10 PM TODAY on cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the CUET Result 2022 shortly. A latest update regarding CUET Result 2022 is here as per the announcement made by the UGC Chairman, NTA will be releasing the CUET 2022 Result around 10 pm tonight. Once released, the results would be made available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can expect their results to be made available on cuet.samarth.ac.in around 10 PM. It should be noted that the chairman has said the result would be released around 10 PM. As per this, the CUET Result can be declared before or after 10 PM as well.

CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download

First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.

You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.

Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.

All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Direct link to download result will be provided here once activated. The application process for public universities such as Delhi University and Ambedkar University have already begun. CUET UG was conducted over six phases. The common university entrance test began on from July 15, 2022 and concluded on August 30, 2022.