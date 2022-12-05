CUET UG 2023: NTA CUET exam dates to be OUT SOON at cuetsamarth.edu.in- Check details here

CUET 2023: Central University Common Entrance Test, CUET 2023 Exam date will be announced shortly at the official website cuetsamarth.edu.in. The CUET 2023 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes at various participating universities. The CUET exam was introduced by NTA last year for UG and PG admissions. Students who pass the Class 12th grade must register for the CUET and show up for the exam according to their academic areas. Admission to various UG degrees is granted by a number of educational institutions, including central universities like Delhi University, based on CUET results.

Similar to last year, the majority of the CUET 2023 syllabus will be based on topics from Class 12. Candidates taking the board exams can review the CUET syllabus and make appropriate preparations.

CUET 2023: Here’s how to fill application form

Step-1: Visit the official website of CUET 2023.

Step-2: For fresh registration, click on “Registration” option.

Step-3: Go through complete instructions & procedure of online submission of form.

Step-4: Fill personal information & other asked details.

Step-5: Choose password & fill the security pin and submit other required details.

Step-6: Preview your details & enter OTP details.

Step-7: Now login using application no. & password.

Step-8: Fill the “University name & programme” of your choice.

Step-9: Select test paper & subject for first/ second slot of the examination.

Step-10: Select four exam centres as per your preference.

Step-11: Upload passport size photograph & signature in prescribed format.

Step-12: Re-check the details & then submit the fee as per no. of course.

Step-13: Now click on, “Submit” option.

Step-14: A confirmation page will appear on your screen, take its printout for future use.

CUET 2023: Eligibility

There is no upper age limit for CUET 2023.

Candidates may sit for the CUET UG 2023 if they passed the class 12th or equivalent exam.

Candidates who will pass the 12th grade or an equivalent exam in 2023 are eligible to take the CUET Undergraduate 2023 exam.

Any age requirements set forth by the university(s) to which a candidate is applying for admission must be met.

The CUET 2023 Syllabus PDF has not yet been issued. The curriculum, however, is not anticipated to differ significantly from last year's. General and subject-related are the two domains that make up the CUET syllabus.CUET 2023 would be having multiple choice-based questions and for each correct answer, candidates would get 1 mark.