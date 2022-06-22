CUET UG Exam 2022: Exam dates ANNOUNCED by NTA, check schedule

New Delhi: Attention students, the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) exam dates have been announced! The CUET-UG exams will be held between July 15 and August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday (June 22). For the detailed CUET UG 2022 exam schedule, students can visit their website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The online application form for CUET 2022 was released on April 2 and the deadline was extended till May 31. CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and many more.

CUET UG 2022 Eligibility criteria:

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. Candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2022 examination. However, candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University (ies) in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG 2022 Admit card details:

According to the notice, no candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card. The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA.

In case a candidate is unable to download his/her Admit Card from the website, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination.