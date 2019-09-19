Curbed epidemics like encephalitis by 65% in last 2.5 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Addressing a press conference from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government has been successful in curbing epidemics like encephalitis and dengue by 65 per cent.

CM Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh completing 30 months (two and half years) in the office on September 19. During the press conference, Adityanath highlighted some of the major achievements of the incumbent BJP government, which was elected after a gap of 15 years to the state.

Saying that for the past 14 years, farmer suffering was so acute that they were forced to take extreme steps of killing themselves, Adityanath said that his government waived off loans of small and marginal farmers in its first cabinet meeting itself 2.5 years ago.

Further, Adityanath said that the state government has worked together as a team to implement state policies and public welfare schemes that was pending for years. Smart class facilities, toilets, drinking water was provided in over 90,000 schools in the state. Over 2.5 lakh new students were enrolled in government schools across districts, with the government's initiative.

To celebrate the occasion, a series of programmes have been organised across the state.

Yogi Adityanath became the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state assembly elections. The state government underwent its first cabinet reshuffle in August this year, inducting 23 new faces, including six cabinet ministers.

"The state government has created new records in implementation of various schemes -- whether it is the Saubhagya Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna, Swachhata campaign or construction of toilets. The occasion calls for a major celebration," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi had said earlier.

The state cabinet recently attended a special 'Leadership Development Program' at the premier Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Lucknow on Sunday. The Chief Minister also participated in the programme.

The state government also counts among its achievements its initiatives to attract investment and the successful hosting of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya.

Sources said apart from events, the state government also plans to publish booklets and produce short films to raise awareness about its achievements. The booklets will be distributed and the films displayed on LED screens in rural areas.