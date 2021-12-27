हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP elections

'Curfew at night, rallies during day': Varun Gandhi hits out at Uttar Pradesh govt

"Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the understanding of the common man. Given Uttar Pradesh`s limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power," Varun Gandhi tweeted.

File photo

New Delhi: Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the understanding of common people, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said while slamming Uttar Pradesh government on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to take out `Jan Vishwas Yatra` from six places in the state. The six Yatras were inaugurated by the BJP`s top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia.

Further, India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.  As per the Health Ministry, the country`s active caseload stands at 75,841.

"Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country`s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry. Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578. 

