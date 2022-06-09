हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Curfew imposed in Jammu's Baderwah over inciting social media post, probe on

According to ANI, a purported video showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu was posted on social media.

Curfew imposed in Jammu&#039;s Baderwah over inciting social media post, probe on
Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir: A curfew has been imposed in Jammu’s Baderwah town of Doda district due to some controversial social media posts, ANI reported quoting the local administration. As per the Jammu police, appropriate action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Bhaderwah.

Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared: Police Media Centre Jammu warned.

According to ANI, a purported video showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu was posted on social media.

(This is a developing story)

