Curfew Imposed In Odisha's Sambalpur Amid Fresh Violence

The curfew has been imposed in six police station areas of Sambalpur -- Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadara.

Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:16 AM IST|Source: IANS

Curfew Imposed In Odisha's Sambalpur Amid Fresh Violence

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fresh violence in Odisha`s Sambalpur town, the district administration has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period. Upon receiving input on the current prevailing situation, Sambalpur Sadar sub-collector Pravash Chandra Dandasena issued the curfew order late Friday night. "A state of curfew under Section 144 (1) CrPC is hereby declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquillity," reads the order.

The curfew has been imposed in six police station areas of Sambalpur -- Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadara -- with immediate effect and until further orders. No individual or group of people are allowed to exit their houses during the curfew period. However, the district administration has allowed people to procure essential items during 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. 

"It is also to be noted that strict action as per law would be initiated against the violators of this aforementioned order," the Sub-Collector warned. Earlier, the state government had suspended internet services in the entire district for 48 hours from on Thursday. DIG (north central range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said that some shops were torched and ransacked on Friday night.

So, the administration decided to clamp the curfew to restore peace and normalcy in the region following the violence in the city.

