New Delhi: Another big development rising high in IAS Puja Khedkar controversy after Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra has officially confirmed that Puja Khedkar is suffering from depression along with myopic degeneration in both eyes.

Business Today citing the report of The Indian Express stated that 51 per cent disability had been submitted to District Collector S. Salimath and would be forwarded to the Nashik divisional commissioner.

Earlier, Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), stated that the hospital issued a disability certificate to the controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, citing a 7% locomotor disability in her left knee, according to the Hindustan Times.

Khedkar, who was posted in Pune at the time when controversy rose high, reportedly demanded a separate cabin, a car and other privileges that were not available to other IAS officer trainees. Following allegations of high-handedness during her tenure, reportedly, she was transferred to Washim.

Further controversy surrounded the officer when allegations emerged that she had joined the service under the non-creamy layer of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and had also submitted counterfeit disability certificates.

She joined the administrative service under the handicapped category by claiming that she suffered from visual impairment, mental illness and locomotor disability. Reportedly, according to the rules, a candidate seeking to secure a job under the disability quota should be certified with minimum 40% disability.