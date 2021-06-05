हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air cargo

Customs at Delhi airport seized iPhones, PS5 worth Rs 2.50 crore

Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Air Cargo Customs has intercepted and seized a consignment worth a market value of Rs. 2.50 Crore. 

Customs at Delhi airport seized iPhones, PS5 worth Rs 2.50 crore

New Delhi: Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate, New Delhi has intercepted and seized 222 iPhones of various models, 173 used laptops,

with an overall market value of around Rs 2.50 crore at New Courier Terminal.

These goods were miss declared as household goods shipped from Dubai.

Following are the pictures of seized items:

The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate, New Delhi has intercepted and seized 222 iPhones of various models

4391 bottles of food supplements, 10 Sony PlayStation 5 and cosmetics were seized. The market value of the products is expected to Rs. 2.50 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air cargoAir CustomsiPhonesLaptopsDubaiSmugglingplaystation
Next
Story

Twitter removes blue tick from Mohan Bhagwat's handle, restores Venkaiah Naidu's

Must Watch

PT25M5S

Ethanol is connected to India's 21st century priorities, says PM Modi