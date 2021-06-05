Customs at Delhi airport seized iPhones, PS5 worth Rs 2.50 crore

New Delhi: Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate, New Delhi has intercepted and seized 222 iPhones of various models, 173 used laptops,

with an overall market value of around Rs 2.50 crore at New Courier Terminal.

These goods were miss declared as household goods shipped from Dubai.

Following are the pictures of seized items:

4391 bottles of food supplements, 10 Sony PlayStation 5 and cosmetics were seized. The market value of the products is expected to Rs. 2.50 crore.

