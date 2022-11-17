CV Ananda Bose appointed Governor of West Bengal

New Delhi: C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday (November 17, 2022) appointed the regular Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it added.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

CV Ananda Bose is a former Bureaucrat

Born in Kerala's Kottayam District on January 2, 1951, CV Ananda Bose is a former Bureaucrat and retired from the Indian Administrative service at the rank of Chief Secretary (Secretary to Govt. of India). He has done his Ph.D. from BITS Pilani and MA in English Language and Literature from Kerala University.

He has also worked as University Vice Chancellor, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairman of central public sector undertaking Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and District Collector.