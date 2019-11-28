Cyber Attack cases in India increase manifold in the last four Years

New Delhi: The number of Cyberattacks in India has drastically increased over the last four years which turns out to be a serious and alarming trend for the country. In response to the question asked in Parliament, the government revealed the statistical report which clearly indicates the rise in number.

The cyberattacks incidents include cases of Phishing, Network Scanning and probing, virus and malicious code and website hacking.

As per the Computer Emergency response team ( CERT) report, in the year 2016, there were 50362 cases of Cyberattacks reported, which increased to 53117 in 2017 followed by 2,08456 in the year 2018.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India also observed that attackers are compromising computer systems located in different parts of the world.

The attackers use masquerading techniques and hidden servers to hide the identity of actual systems from which the attacks are launched and for resolution of these kinds of incidents involving systems outside the country, CERT-In devises response measures in coordination with its counterpart agencies in foreign countries.

A new survey by US-based cyber-security firm CrowdStrike proves that India takes 222 hours on an average to detect, triage and investigate an attack, making them much slower than the global average of 162 hours.

The study involved 1,900 senior IT decision-makers and IT security professionals in the US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Middle East, Australia, Germany, Japan, France, India, and Singapore across major industry sectors.

The cybersecurity firm said that to be successful at stopping breaches, an organization needs to detect, investigate and remediate or contain the threat as quickly as possible.

(With IANS input)