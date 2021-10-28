हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
narcotics

Cyberabad police from special ‘NDPS Enforcement Cell’ to check drug menace

The Narcotics Control Cell will mainly focus on developing preventive strategies, identification of hotspots where ganja and other drugs are being sold or peddled from.

Cyberabad police from special ‘NDPS Enforcement Cell’ to check drug menace
Representational Image

Cyberabad: The Telangana government has instructed its police force to adopt zero tolerance towards drug offenders. Accordingly, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate which encompasses the posh Hyderabad areas like Jubilee Hills, Gachchibowli along with bustling suburban and rural areas has formed a special ‘NDPS Enforcement Cell’ which will focus on strategies and steps to be followed to eradicate the drugs menace.

The special cell will be led by an inspector-rank officer along with a dedicated team that will work under the supervision of DCP Crimes chief of Cyberabad police.

The Narcotics Control Cell will mainly focus on developing preventive strategies, identification of hotspots where ganja and other drugs are being sold or peddled from and taking action accordingly.

The cell will also take up programmes seeking support of all communities in rural as well as urban areas by community policing in stopping the cultivation of ganja.

The Cyberabad police have requested the general public to provide information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell contact -  79011 05423. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
narcoticsNDPS Enforcement CellCyberabad PoliceDrug menace
Next
Story

Food delivery agent gets order from 1190 km away, tells customer to 'make sandwich' - Watch

Must Watch

PT17M12S

Aryan Khan may be released from jail on Friday or Saturday; HC's detailed order to be out tomorrow