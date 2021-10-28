Cyberabad police from special ‘NDPS Enforcement Cell’ to check drug menace

Cyberabad: The Telangana government has instructed its police force to adopt zero tolerance towards drug offenders. Accordingly, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate which encompasses the posh Hyderabad areas like Jubilee Hills, Gachchibowli along with bustling suburban and rural areas has formed a special ‘NDPS Enforcement Cell’ which will focus on strategies and steps to be followed to eradicate the drugs menace.

The special cell will be led by an inspector-rank officer along with a dedicated team that will work under the supervision of DCP Crimes chief of Cyberabad police.

The Narcotics Control Cell will mainly focus on developing preventive strategies, identification of hotspots where ganja and other drugs are being sold or peddled from and taking action accordingly.

The cell will also take up programmes seeking support of all communities in rural as well as urban areas by community policing in stopping the cultivation of ganja.

The Cyberabad police have requested the general public to provide information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell contact - 79011 05423.

