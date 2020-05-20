Cyclone Amphan landfall commences in West Bengal, to continue for 4 hours: IMD

The landfall process of Cyclone Amphan started at 2.30 pm on Wednesday and will continue for about four hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal.

The intensity of the Extremely Severe cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 mph. Heavy rain and gale wind have affected several districts in the Gangetic West Bengal since morning and the intensity of the downpour and wind increased gradually with every passing hour.

There have been reports of trees being uprooted, kachha houses being damaged and some roads being damaged. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha along with other senior officials are monitoring the situation from the state’s emergency operation centre at Nabanna.

The system is very likely to move north-northeastwards after landfall and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digbha and Hatiya close to Sunderban during late afternoon to evening hours i.e. 4 pm onwards, with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. After landfall the system is likely to move north-northeastwards close to Kolkata.

For Odisha, the wind speed will be between 100 to 110 gusting to 125 kmph along and off Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts till afternoon and over Balasore district till evening.