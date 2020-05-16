Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi: As the states in east coast India brace for Cyclone Amphan, wind speeds reaching upto 55-65 kmph and gusting upto 75 kmph on Saturday (May 16) is predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone system is predicted to form by Saturday evening over southwest Bay of Bengal.

With the cyclonic system evolving from 'Depression' to 'Deep depression' and then into the 'Cylonic storm' category the wind speeds too will rise to 75-85 kmph gusting at 95 kmph.

The cyclonic system is centred about 1100 km south of Paradip off Odisha coast, 1250 km south of Digha and 1330 km south-southwest of Khepupara off Bangladesh coast.

It is likely to intensify into a 'Cyclonic Storm' by 12.00 noon and 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next 24 hours.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough and alerts have been issued to fishermen to not venture into the waters off Andhra coast and Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 onwards. Those who are out at sea are advised to return to casts by May 17.

While Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on May 15 and 16, Odisha and West Bengal is likely receive light to moderate rainfall on May 18 with heavy rains and very heavy rainfall on May 19 and May 20.

The weather office had dispatched an alert on the brewing storm, Cyclone Amphan, to the National Disaster Response Force and the chief secretaries of eight states and Union Territories on May 14.