Kolkata: A low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, causing heavy rains in the east coast states. The cyclone - to be named Asani - will bring rainfall to several areas.

The low-pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he said.

A Low Pressure Area lies over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast BoB at 0830 hours IST of today, .To move northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 7th May evening and into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral BoB by 8th May evening pic.twitter.com/37GFGOH4Bt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2022

The Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday asked the District Collectors of Coastal District to stay prepared for a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Jena had issued several instructions to the collector of 18 districts of Odisha namely, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal.The fishermen are also advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal from May 5 to May 8. The weather office warned of thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday (May 10) and Friday (May 14) next week in view of the likely formation of the cyclonic storm.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said 17 teams of NDRF, 20 teams of ODRAF and 175 fire services teams have been put on high alert. Director-General of Fire Services SK Upadhaya said all leaves of fire services personnel have been cancelled.

The region witnessed cyclones last three summers - Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019. SRC Jena said Odisha was prepared to face any eventuality. Collectors of 18 districts have been put on alert and asked to take all measures required. There is nothing to panic about as the state government is well-prepared to face any cyclone, he said. The rains and thunderstorms lashing Odisha over the last two days are due to nor'westers, the weather office said.

(With inputs from Agencies)