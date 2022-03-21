हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone

Cyclone Asani not to make landfall in Andaman Islands, to move off towards Myanmar, says IMD

“As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast,” Mohapatra said.

Cyclone Asani not to make landfall in Andaman Islands, to move off towards Myanmar, says IMD
(Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday (March 20, 2022) said that cyclone Asani is projected to move along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and south Bangladesh coast.

The IMD Director clarified that the cyclone will not make a landfall in Andaman Islands. 

The weather department also said that the weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

“As per our forecast, the weather system would move nearly northward along and off Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast,” Mohapatra said.

“It is clearly evident from the forecast track as shown in our forecast track graphics. However, it is likely to have continued impact in terms of rainfall wind and waves as predicted and mentioned in the bulletin,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per a special bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 17.30 hours (5.30pm) IST on Sunday over north Andaman Sea.

“It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours,” the IMD bulletin said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CycloneCyclone AsaniAndaman and Nicobar IslandsHeavy rainfallIndia Meteorological Department (IMD)Myanmar
