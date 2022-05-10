New Delhi: While the heatwave is set to return in Delhi, cyclone Asani, while weakening, will bring rain in coastal Odisha, adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and coastal West Bengal over the next few days.

The Met office has said that Asani, coming close to North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, is likely to lessen in intensity into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday (May 10) night. The cyclone will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the east coast and cause heavy rain, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said in Bhubaneswar earlier on Sunday.

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal West Bengal are expected to receive more rainfall from Tuesday evening. The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region from Tuesday for at least two days. It also advised that tourism activities in coastal areas and sea beaches be suspended till May 13.

Amid Cyclone Asani, strong winds and rain lash parts of Andhra Pradesh. Watch:

#WATCH | Amid #CycloneAsani strong winds and rain lash parts of Andhra Pradesh. Visuals from Srikakulam district pic.twitter.com/26lq10nmDj — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts till Thursday (May 13), the weatherman said.

The weather office in Ranchi said that Jharkhand will experience light to moderate rainfall, besides lightning and thunderstorm, in its southern, central and northeast parts from May 11 to 13. Gusty winds at speed of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in some pockets.

"Since the system is unlikely to make landfall on either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, it will not make any large impact in Jharkhand. The state will experience a change in weather due to the system's expanded cloud band and the incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal," Ranchi meteorological centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

The system is expected to provide further respite from the hot weather condition. Jharkhand's maximum temperature has already dropped by one to two degrees Celsius from the normal due to intermittent rains in parts of the state for the past few days Capital Ranchi registered 34.6 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm on Monday, a drop of 1.6 degrees Celsius from Sunday.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, however, normal life remained unaffected as no rainfall was experienced on Monday. Inter-island ferry services were operational but fishermen were advised not to venture into deep seas, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of a fresh heatwave spell in Delhi which may see temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. The heatwave spell may continue till May 15 as a mitigating weather system is unlikely to affect northwest India over the next one week, weather experts said.

Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in most parts of Delhi as easterly winds are prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani over the Bay of Bengal, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort, said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency. "Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius," he said.

(With PTI inputs)