Cyclone Biparjoy Begins In Gujarat's Kutch: 10 BIG POINTS

Cyclone Biparjoy, a formidable weather system that emerged from the depths of the Arabian Sea, has made a forceful landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district. After intensifying over a span of ten days, this cyclone brings with it strong winds and heavy rainfall, posing a significant threat to coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the potential for extensive damage and the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have swiftly evacuated thousands of people from vulnerable regions, and relief and rescue operations are underway with the deployment of multiple response teams. As Cyclone Biparjoy continues its journey inland, it marks a crucial moment in the relentless battle between nature's fury and human resilience, highlighting the need for preparedness and concerted efforts to mitigate the impact of such powerful weather phenomena.

1. Landfall Commences: Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea, has started making landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district after a ten-day journey, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

2. Strong Winds and Heavy Rains: As the cyclone approaches, strong winds and heavy rains have battered the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts, prompting agencies to remain on high alert.

3. Completion of Landfall: The landfall process is expected to be completed by midnight, with dense convective clouds already entering Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

4. Evacuation Efforts: In response to the IMD's warning about the cyclone's extensive damaging potential, authorities have evacuated approximately one lakh people from vulnerable areas.

5. Relief and Rescue Operations: A total of 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 12 State Disaster Response Force teams, and personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and Border Security Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

6. Heavy Rainfall Warning: The IMD had previously warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh.

7. Risk of Flooding: IMD Director General Mohapatra expressed concern about the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas, with some regions potentially receiving over 25 cm of rainfall, which is unusual for this time of year.

8. Potential Damage: Meteorologists have warned of extensive damage to crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication infrastructure, as well as the risk of flooding along escape routes. Low-lying areas of the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts are also at risk of inundation due to high tides.

9. Impact of Previous Cyclones: The memory of Cyclone Tauktae, which struck Gujarat's southern coast in 2021, still looms large. It was the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the west coast of India in at least two decades, causing significant devastation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Unusual Characteristics of Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy has exhibited unique characteristics, rapidly intensifying from a cyclonic circulation to a very severe cyclonic storm within 48 hours. Its sustained strength is attributed to the unusually warm Arabian Sea, and it has become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, surpassing previous records.

As climate change continues to influence cyclonic storms, scientists emphasize the need to understand and prepare for the intensification and prolonged durations of these weather events in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.