Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm To Weaken Further, Heads To Rajasthan; Heavy Rains Likely

New Delhi: After leaving a trail of destruction, severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to weaken further by Friday morning and move into a 'depression' in the subsequent evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today in the wee hours. IMD officials said that the 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday. "The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet.

"It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a Cyclonic Storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan," it said. IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. "Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Saurashtra-Kutch," Mohapatra told ANI

"The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16 (Friday)," he added.

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from the 'very severe' to 'severe' category on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat.

IMD had earlier said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving ahead of Saurashtra Kutch as a very severe cyclone.

"Very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) close to Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. The landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye is over the land," IMD had said on Thursday evening.

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Rajasthan

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan on June 16 and 17, as the cyclone moves towards northwest, Dr M Mohapatra, the chief of the Indian Meteorological Office, said.

Storm Makes Landfall On Gujarat Coast

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said. Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Over 22 People Injured; Poles And Trees Uprooted

At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. The cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression today evening over Rajasthan. Twenty-three animals have been killed as heavy rain coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.

Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of the state road and building department, and 397 of the state electricity department are on the ground in coastal districts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm made landfall. PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

The IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Ports Shut, Ships Anchored

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

Fishing activities have been suspended till Friday, ports are shut and ships are anchored. Two famous temples -- Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district -- remained closed to devotees on Thursday. Commercial operations at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport have been suspended till Friday. Airport authorities said diesel and petrol required to operate the airport in an emergency have been stored.