Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens Into Deep Depression; Very Heavy Rains Likely In Rajasthan, Check Full IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has weakened into deep depression and is likely to weaken further into a depression. The Deep depression has caused heavy to very heavy rainfalls rainfalls over several places in Rajasthan and the downpor is likely to continue till June 18, 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a dew places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer on June 17 while heaby rainfall is likely over Bikaner and Jaipur today.

IMD Issues Red Alert In Barmer, Ajmer, Pali

IMD in its daily weather bulletin has forecasted extemely heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Barmer, Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts on June 17 while Ajmer is very likely to witness extemely heavy downpour on June 18.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Udaipur witnesses Cyclone 'Biparjoy' impact; glass fell from the second floor, and a car was damaged#CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/7uoAHMLSnO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 17, 2023

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Jodhpur, Udaipur

As the cyclonic storm Biparjoy weakens into deep depression, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand and Naugaur districts in Rajasthan brace for very heavy raifalls on June 17. Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bumdi and Tonk Districts are ikely to witness heavyrainfall today and the downpour is likely to continue for the next 2 days.

IMD Issues Wind Warning For Several Districts In Rajasthan

According to the IMD, squally winds gusting to a speed of 55 kmph are likely over South Rajasthan till the mid-night of June 17. Strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops, said IMD