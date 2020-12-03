Cyclone Burevi: Indian coast guard rescues fishermen stranded on island; know their story

Chennai: Amid harsh weather conditions owing to Cyclone Burevi in the southern tip of the Indian peninsula, an Indian Coast Guard Hovercraft rescued three fishermen who were stranded on an island for over two days.

The over two-hour rescue operation was undertaken after the District Collector, Ramanathapuram had conveyed about a distress call on three fishermen stranded at Manalli Tivu island at 10 am. The trio had ventured out to sea on Tuesday and stranded at an island as they were not able to start the boat’s engine.

Despite the challenges posed by gusty winds, continuous rains and low visibility, the Hovercraft from Coast Guard’s Mandapam station persisted with the search in and around the island, located the boat and rescued the crew.

The rescued persons were provided warm clothes, first aid, adequate fluids and refreshment, following which they were brought to Indian Coast Guard Station Mandapam and were subsequently handed over to fisheries department at noon on Thursday.

In view of the rough weather and sea conditions, the Indian Coast Guard has been relaying weather messages warning ships and fishermen. 35 of their disaster relief teams are ready in the East and West Coast, besides surface assets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka that are on standby for search & rescue, relief efforts.

According to the Indian meteorological department, as of 14.30 Thursday, Cyclone Burevi lay close to Pamban with an associated wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The cyclone is predicted to move across Pamban area over the next three Horus and would cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari between the intervening night go Thursday and Friday or during the wee hours of Friday.