Cyclone Dana Makes Landfall On Odisha, West Bengal Coast| Top Updates

The storm began making landfall on the Odisha coast on Thursday night, with landfall expected to continue into Friday morning. Heavy rains and gusty winds are likely to hit southern West Bengal so the people were evacuated in preparation for severe cyclonic storm Dana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that moving north-northwest at 15 kmph, Dana reached wind speeds of around 110 kmph, impacting areas between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak.

Here's Is The Top Development

Strong winds and heavy rain continue in Bhadrak as the landfall process of Cyclone Dana unfolds, impacting the region with intense weather conditions and safety concerns for residents.

“The landfall process has commenced and the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land. The process will continue till Friday morning," Umashankar Das, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, PTI reported.

Odisha: Gusty winds and heavy downpours cause destruction in Dhamra, Bhadrak of Odisha. The landfall process is currently underway, leading to concerns about damage and safety in the affected coastal areas.

The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, and nearby Jagatsinghpur experienced a sudden surge in wind speeds, reaching 100 to 110 kmph, accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall. A revenue department official reported receiving reports of uprooted trees at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner.

Authorities at Bhubaneswar Airport informed that flight operations will be halted from 5 PM on October 24 until 9 AM on October 25 due to the cyclone Dana.

The impact of cyclone Dana has impacted around 40 domestic and international flights, affecting the travel plans of many passengers.