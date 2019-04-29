Cyclone Fani headed towards Odisha coast, disaster management team put on alert

New Delhi: The cyclonic storm Fani over southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby areas moved north-northwestwards in the last six hours and laid its centre over southeast Bay of Bengal and in parts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, said a statement released by the Ministry of Earth Science.

It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening and into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday. The Meteorological Department predicts that Fani is likely to move northwestwards till the evening of May 1 and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards Odisha coast.



Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has directed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and asked concerned departments to stay in all preparedness to deal with any possible strike of the cyclone.

Odisha: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi directed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority(OSDMA) to keep close watch over the situation and asked concerned departments to stay in all preparedness to deal with any possible strike of the cyclone. #FaniCyclone — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

The Indian Air Force is also ready to provide assistance to the people of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the advent of cyclone Fani, here's what IAF tweeted.

#CycloneFani : Indian Air Force stands ready to provide assistance to the people of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu in the advent of Cyclone Fani. pic.twitter.com/0Qx8ePjLEy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 29, 2019

Here's an important read on the do's and don'ts related to cyclone Fani.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued some warnings ahead of cyclone Fani. They are as follows.

Heavy rainfall warning

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala on Monday and Tuesday. Also, light to moderate rainfall at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh is also predicted on these two days.

Later in the week, light to moderate rainfall at few places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha. It is likely to increase in intensity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 3.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places also very likely to commence over coastal districts of West Bengal from May 3.



Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing over Southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. It is very likely to increase gradually over Southwest Bay of Bengal from Tuesday morning and over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coasts from Monday evening.

Strong wind speed is predicted along and off Tamilnadu and Puducherry coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on Monday, becoming squally wind speed till Tuesday morning.

Strong wind is also exprected along and off Kerala coast on Monday and from May 2, it is very likely to commence along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coasts from May 3 onwards over the same area.

Sea condition

The sea condition is very high over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. It is likely to become phenomenal over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, off north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh Coasts from the morning of April 30 and over westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh Coast during May 1 to May 3.

Sea conditions very likely to be rough to very rough along & off Puducherry, Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh Coasts and other adjoining areas.

Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Southwest Bay of Bengal and off Sri Lanka coast on Monday and Southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamilnadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts till May 1.



Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along and off north Andhra Pradesh Coast, northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast have also been put on alert.

Those, who are out in deep sea above areas are advised to return to the coasts, the statement said.