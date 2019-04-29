Cyclone Fani likely to intensify into severe storm by Monday evening, PM expresses concern

The cyclonic storm Fani over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by late evening on Monday. Fani is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Fani may move northwestwards till 1 May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the situation and said that he had spoken to officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance. "Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," he said in a tweet.

Due to the impact of Fani, light to moderate rainfall and heavy falls at isolated places is also expected in Kerala on 29 and 30 April. Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 29 and 30 April, 2019.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean, Southwest Bay of Bengal and off Sri Lanka coast on 29 April. Met department has also asked people not to go into the sea in Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from 29 April to 1 May. Those already out in deep sea above areas have been advised return to the coasts.