Cyclone Fani live updates: Tracking its impact on Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

The Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved northwestwards with a speed of about 10 kmph in last six hours about 680 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards during by the evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3 May afternoon.

Tourists in Odisha have been advised to leave Puri by the evening of 2 May and have been asked not to take up non- essential travel on 3, 4 May in the districts that are likely to be affected. All educational establishments have been asked to declare holidays from 2 May till further orders and examinations are likely to be rescheduled.

Here are the top updates on Cyclone Fani:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a 'yellow warning' for Odisha coast.

Bhubaneswar: Teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force gear up to face cyclonic storm #Fani. The teams left for Bhadrak at 12 pm today. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/wABSVEI9PI — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2019

## Special health control room will be established at every district headquarter and block to tackle the impact of the cyclone: Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena. All leaves of doctors and health staff in Odisha have been cancelled up to 15 May. Those who are on leave have been asked to report back to respective Headquarters by Wednesday evening.

## Damage Expected and Action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures is expected due to the cyclone. Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles, disruption of rail/road link at several places, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, blowing down of Palm and coconut trees and large bushy trees are also likely. Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings. The administration has advised total suspension of fishing operations, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic to limit the destruction.

## For West Bengal and Odisha coast: The fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast from 2 May onwards. They are also advised to return to coast by 1 May afternoon.