Cyclone Fengal Updates: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Flight Disruptions Continue

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu which caused heavy rainfall in several districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the cyclone, S Kumar, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, said, "The deep depression over south-west Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards during the past few hours... It lies at about 550km south-southeast of Chennai, 370 km southeast of Karaikal, and 470 km southeast of Puducherry."

He also said that in the next 12 hours, a deep depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm.

"During the next two days, it is likely to skirt Sri Lanka's coast and reach the coast of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is expected in the next few days over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh," Kumar added.

On Wednesday, IndiGo Airlines shared a post on X and informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem.

Delhi Weather Update

As per IMD, the sky will remain mainly clear in the National Capital today with the predominant surface wind coming from the east at a speed of less than 4 kmph during the morning hours. Smog or moderate fog is likely in the morning. The wind speed will increase later, reaching less than 6 kmph from the southeast during the afternoon. It will then decrease, becoming less than 4 kmph from the northeast in the evening and night, with smog or shallow fog expected in the evening and night.