Cyclone Fengal: IMD Predicts Extreme Rain In Tamil Nadu, Schools Closed In Puducherry| Top Updates

Cyclone Fengal: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will move north-northwest, passing near Sri Lanka and strengthening into a cyclonic storm. Due to Cyclone Fengal, extreme rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. As a result, the IMD has issued a red alert for these states today. Additionally, a yellow alert has been raised for South Karnataka as rainfall is expected over the area on Friday, November 29.

The cyclone is predicted to intensify over the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and a risk of flooding to the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Here Are The Key Highlights

-After the Weather department predicted heavy rainfall in Puducherry, reportedly, authorities said that the schools and colleges would remain shut on Friday and Saturday.

- As Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Navy has activated a comprehensive disaster response plan to address the threat to Tamil Nadu's coastal areas.

- Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

- Fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are advised to avoid venturing into the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions.

- Jharkhand is expected to experience fog and partial clouds starting Friday due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal, according to a weather official, as reported by PTI. The cyclone is also expected to raise the minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two days, according to a weather official.

- Focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, naval authorities are collaborating closely with state and civil administrations to ensure a swift response.

- As the cyclone approaches, vehicles are being loaded with essential relief supplies, including food, drinking water, and medicines, while specialised FRTs are being deployed to vulnerable areas.