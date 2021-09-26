Cyclone Gulab advances, set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh today, NDRF teams deployed

New Delhi: The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in the last few hours and lay centred around 330 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 400 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Sunday (September 26, 2021).

In a weather bulletin released at 1:30 AM, the weather department said that Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening. It warned that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 25th Sep, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 330 km east-southeast of Gopalpur & 400 km east of Kalingapatnam. pic.twitter.com/khk7TYnPQo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2021

The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over Telangana.

During the time of landfall, a Tidal wave of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Srikakulam, Sompeta, Vizianagaram and Ganjam districts.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal. Five NDRF teams have also been deployed in Andhra Pradesh.

