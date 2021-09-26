हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone

Cyclone 'Gulab' makes landfall, will weaken into 'deep depression' in next 6 hours

Cyclone Gulab made landfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha on Sunday evening, the weather department predicts it will likely weaken into 'deep depression' in next 6 hours.

Cyclone &#039;Gulab&#039; makes landfall, will weaken into &#039;deep depression&#039; in next 6 hours
PTI Photo

New Delhi: Cyclone Gulab made landfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rains along with strong winds. The landfall took place between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha around 6 PM. The process will continue for next two to three hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

The cyclone is likely to impact Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in north coastal Andhra. In Bhubaneswar, Met Centre scientist said that the cyclone will have major impact on Ganjam and Gajapati districts of Odisha. Besides, districts like Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur would also witness heavy windfall of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

Issung an alert the IMD said, "Strong winds and very heavy/extremely heavy rainfall are likely to damage thatched huts, cause minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, cause major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to pucca roads, some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards, and there could be sea water inundation in low-lying areas after erosion of embankments, localised flooding of roads, inundation and water-logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the region."

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have arrived in the region as the meteorologists have warned that heavy rainfall could lead to floods. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik taking stock of the situation. He assured all possible support from the Centre. "I pray for everyone`s safety and well-being," Modi wrote in a tweet.

Also, Indian naval ships and aircraft are on standby for rescue and relief operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.

The entire coastal region has been put on alert in view of the impact of cyclone. The district administration have opened control rooms monitor the situation. Authorities are evacuating people from low-lying areas and shifting them to relief centres.

As sea condition will be rough to very rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea till September 27.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CycloneCyclone GulabOdishaAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

'Give wings to your dreams': IAF holds airshow under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Srinagar's Dal Lake

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Fighter jets and Chinook helicopters roar skies of Srinagar