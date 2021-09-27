हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Gulab

Cyclone Gulab weakens into a Deep Depression, rainfall to continue over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The cyclonic storm is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next six hours, the IMD said in a bulletin released at 3:45 AM.  

Puri: Lifeguard alert visitors not to venture out in the sea in view of Cyclone Gulab on Sunday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 27, 2021) informed that Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a Deep Depression and moved westwards with a speed of 14 kmph during last the last few hours.

As per IMD, the cyclonic storm lay centred at 2:30 AM over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, about 220 km west-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km east-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next six hours," the met department said in a bulletin released at 3:45 AM.

The forecast track and intensity of Cyclone Gulab are given below:

The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha. 

It also said Odisha is likely to witness heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places and heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over coastal West Bengal and north Chattisgarh.

Earlier, the landfall process of Cyclone Gulab started around 6 PM on Sunday. The landfall was then made at Miduguda and Tokali villages near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur (Odisha). During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone at Kalingapatanam was about 90 kmph while it was 30 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the situation. The Prime Minister assured both of all possible support from the Centre.

Tags:
Cyclone GulabCycloneOdishaAndhra Pradesh
