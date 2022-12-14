Cyclone in Andaman! IMD issues advisory for fishermen to avoid THESE coasts until December 18

After cyclone Mandous created havoc in Tamil Nadu, a cyclone emerged in the Andaman Sea and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that until now, there is a possibility of ‘normal rainfall’ in South Kerala. In the Arabian Sea, the low pressure along the north Kerala-Karnataka coast is likely to intensify into a severe depression today. IMD further stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in various districts on December 13 and 14. The Central Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for fishermen to avoid certain sea coasts until December 18. Strong winds with rains are expected to occur on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts on December 13 and 14.

These strong winds are expected at a speed of 40 to 45 kmph with occasional gusts up to 55 kmph. IMD took to Twitter to generate awareness about the cyclone. Hence, IMD in a series of tweets has explained the timeline.

"Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands on 15th December. Westcentral Arabian Sea from 15th morning to 18th December. Southwest Arabian Sea from 15th morning to 18th December," read one tweet.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into

Along & off North Kerala, Karnataka & Goa Coasts till 14th December afternoon.

Lakshadweep Area till 15th morning.

Southeast Arabian Sea till 15th evening.

Eastcentral Arabian Sea till 17th morning. pic.twitter.com/M89yFps7GA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2022

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea from 14th to 15th December. Southeast Bay of Bengal from 14th to 16th December. Central Parts of Bay of Bengal on 17th December,” read another tweet.

Well Marked Low Pressure area over eastcentral and adj southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 hrs IST of 14 Dec. To concentrate into a depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea by 15 Dec morning. pic.twitter.com/QIY478zZFA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2022

“Well Marked Low Pressure area over east central and adj southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 hrs IST of 14 Dec. To concentrate into a depression over East-central Arabian Sea by 15 Dec morning,” read IMD’s tweet.