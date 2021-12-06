हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Jawad

Cyclone Jawad-triggered heavy rainfall leads to waterlogged streets in Kolkata

Parts of Kolkata and its suburbs lay under ankle-deep water throughout the day with high tide in Hooghly river adding to the woes.

Cyclone Jawad-triggered heavy rainfall leads to waterlogged streets in Kolkata
Representational Image

Kolkata: Normal life was partially disrupted in parts of Bengal on Monday as heavy rain triggered by Cyclone ‘Jawad' left several areas waterlogged in the metropolis and elsewhere, causing hurdles to the commuters on the first day of the week.

Fewer buses plied the roads and traffic came to a halt at many places amid attempts by civic bodies to pump out water from the flooded areas, officials said.

Parts of Kolkata and its suburbs lay under ankle-deep water throughout the day with high tide in Hooghly river adding to the woes, they said.

Several rivers, including Kalindi, Gaureshwar and Rayamangal, have been in spate since Monday morning.

Farmers in Sundarbans, especially in Basirhat division of North 24 Parganas, apprehended that their winter crops might get damaged as water overflowed from nearby rivers and flooded their fields.

Officials said measures being taken to restore normalcy everywhere.

