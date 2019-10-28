Cyclone Kyarr intensifies into super cyclonic storm, says IMD

Cyclone Kyarr, which has been gaining momentum for the past couple of days, has intensified further into a super cyclone, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The cyclone, over the east-central Arabian Sea, moved, west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past few hours and lay centred at over East-central Arabia Sea, about 790 km west-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1200 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 740 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It is very likely to move west-northwestward towards the Oman coast during the next five days.

Cyclone Kyarr is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till Monday evening and weaken gradually thereafter.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorm are likely over parts of central, eastern and western parts of the country during the next 24 hours except

Marathawada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh where it is likely over a few places during the same period.

Weather will be mainly dry over these regions during subsequent two days except Maharashtra where isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorm likely to occur during this period. Mainly dry weather is also likely to prevail over northwest parts of India during the next five days.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on October 30 and it is likely to become more marked.

The cyclonic circulation over west Assam and neighbourhood extending up to .9 km above mean sea level persists. The trough of low at mean sea level over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists.

On its Twitter account, World Cyclone Warning Center has stated that the super cyclone Kyarr has continued to rapidly intensify and has now become only the second Category 5 on record in the Arabian Sea."Maximum sustained winds have increased to 160mph, minimum central pressure has decreased to 928 mb," news agency ANI quoted the World Cyclone Warning Center as saying.

On Sunday, rain and thundershowers were observed at most places over Lakshadweep; at a few places over south Karnataka; at isolated places over south Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Telangana, south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.