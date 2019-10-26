Cyclone Kyarr to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours: IMD

NEW DELHI: Cyclonic storm Kyarr Cyclone is very likely to intensify further into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'' during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department warned on Saturday. The IMD also predicted rain/thundershowers at many places over South interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and North interior Karnataka.

"The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and phenomenal there after. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours," the IMD said in its warning.

Kyarr lay centred about 190 km to the west of Ratnagiri and 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday evening. The cyclone is very likely to move west-north westwards towards Oman coast in the upcoming five days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday stepped up efforts for Search and Rescue (SAR) in the wake of cyclone Kyarr that is centred in the east-central Arabian Sea.

One Coast Guard aircraft has been positioned at Coast Guard Air Enclave to augment the surface assets.

Dornier aircraft is undertaking frequent sorties to look out for stranded fishing boats in the sea.

The Indian Coast Guard ships that are stationed on the Karnataka-Goa coast are - Samudra Prahari, Amal, Apoorva, Amartya and Rajdoot.

The Coast Guard is working in effective liaisoning with all three coastal district authorities of the state.

As of now, approximately 500 Indian fishing boats (IFBs) from states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have taken shelter at Karwar.

Approximately 120 IFBs are stationed at Udupi and Mangaluru.

In a swift and daring SAR operation, ICGS Amartya rescued 5 fishermen on October 25 from stranded IFB Rajkiran off Karwar.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and north-east Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours.