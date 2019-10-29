Cyclone Kyarr very likely to weaken in next 24 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Kyarr is very likely to weaken from a "Super Cyclonic Storm" into "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning. It will further weaken into a "Severe Cyclonic Storm" by October 31 morning, added the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone lay centred about 980 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 1020 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 510 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman) at 5.30 am (IST). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till October 30 evening, recurve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards the Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent three days.

A well-marked low-pressure area lies over Comorin area and the adjoining equatorial Indian ocean. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives areas during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system over Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka and with extremely heavy falls over Lakshadweep from October 29-31.

A trough at mean sea level is running from the above system to south Tamil Nadu coast across Gulf of Mannar. The cyclonic circulation over Meghalaya extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level also persists. The cyclonic circulation over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists.